Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

La DOTD announces emergency lane closure on US 165

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced an emergency lane closure to the southbound lane of US 165 at the intersection of La 134 and Keystone Rd. in Sterlington.

The closure is due to crews repairing a buckle in the road that occurred due to extreme heat. DOTD says this type of buckling happens when the roadway surface expands at a crack or joint where moisture has seeped in.

DOTD says the lane is expected to open late Tuesday, August 22, 2023. Motorists are advised to drive with caution through this area as crews will be entering and exiting the roadway.

For additional information, call 511 or visit www.511la.org. You can also monitor the La DOTD website or their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image
Early morning crash kills Simsboro woman
Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office needs help finding missing person, Zachary David Cole.
Police need help finding a missing Ouachita Parish man
Former City of Monroe mayor Jamie Mayo says he will announce a run for election.
Former Monroe Mayor, Jamie Mayo, to announce his candidacy for Monroe mayor
Purdy was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.
Monroe man accused of pulling handgun out on victim, threatening to kill them
Police lights generic
Weekend shooting in Ferriday leaves 1 juvenile wounded, 2 arrested

Latest News

The Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly, two-vehicle crash that happened on...
One Woman Dead After Crash
High school football is back in action in the Mid-South
Monroe city schools and Rapides Parish win ruling against the LHSAA
Feed Your Soul: Peach City Rolled Ice Cream & Boba Fresh
Wilson County Schools has eight special education classrooms that do not have teachers or aids...
Louisiana implements new program for Special Education