La DOTD announces emergency lane closure on US 165

STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced an emergency lane closure to the southbound lane of US 165 at the intersection of La 134 and Keystone Rd. in Sterlington.

The closure is due to crews repairing a buckle in the road that occurred due to extreme heat. DOTD says this type of buckling happens when the roadway surface expands at a crack or joint where moisture has seeped in.

DOTD says the lane is expected to open late Tuesday, August 22, 2023. Motorists are advised to drive with caution through this area as crews will be entering and exiting the roadway.

For additional information, call 511 or visit www.511la.org. You can also monitor the La DOTD website or their Facebook page.

