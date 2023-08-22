La DOTD advises motorists to avoid actions that start roadside fires during statewide burn ban

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is advising motorists to avoid actions that can start roadside fires while the statewide burn ban is in effect. The burn ban went into effect on August 7, 2023, by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal. Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency due to heat on August 15, 2023.

Drivers traveling on Louisiana roads are urged to avoid:

Discarding cigarettes out of vehicles into nearby shoulders, ditches or grassy areas. Doing so could cause a fire that may quickly spread under these dry conditions that will lead to reduced visibility on the road or cause lanes to be shut down.

Chains dragging off trailers. When chains drag on the roadways, they can throw sparks into hot and dry grass areas which can cause roadside fires. Drivers should inspect all safety chains and ensure they are properly connected.

Dusing the statewide burn ban, LSFM says private burning is only allowed by permission of the local fire department or local government.

In the event of a roadside fire, call 911 or the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s 24-hour hotline at 1-855-452-5323.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.