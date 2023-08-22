KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast: Dangerous Heat and Fire Weather Conditions Through the Week

The extreme heat, dry conditions, and fire weather continue to be the main concerns across the ArkLaMiss. The pesky high pressure system is to blame. Highs top out in the lower 100s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky, Feels-like temperatures will be around 110 degrees. With the dry soil and other various weather conditions, fires will be able to spread rapidly. I may sound like a broken record, but please avoid any outdoor burning! Tonight lows fall into the upper 70s. Wednesday is another hot and humid day. Temperatures top out near 107 degrees with even hotter feels-like conditions.

The heat is with us through the work week into the weekend. We even have a shot closer to the all-time record high of 109 degrees here in Monroe. Temperatures will start to trend downward Sunday into Monday, closer to the 100 degree mark. Very low to zero rain chances are expected in the days ahead,

