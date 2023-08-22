Advertise
KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast: Temperatures Intensifying Over Next Few Days

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It was another hot day for the ArkLaMiss, with temperatures above 100 degrees once again, and this heat will continue and even intensify through the rest of the weekend into the Weekend. by Thursday, temperatures will likely reach 108 degrees, a degree off of the highest temperature ever reached in Monroe. There is some good news in the forecast though. There is a likelihood of rain showers on Monday and Tuesday early next week. The last time Monroe measured rain of on August 10th.

Tonight will be a warm and humid evening. Temperatures will only lower into the upper 70s. There will be a clear sky as well.

Wednesday will be a dangerously hot day. Temperatures will reach near 107 degrees. Feels like conditions will likely reach to near 115 degrees. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Thursday will be an even hotter day than Wednesday. Temperatures are forecast to reach near 108 degrees, with even higher feels like conditions. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Friday will be another intensely hot day, with temperatures reaching 107 degrees. Feels like temperatures will be even higher. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Saturday will be a hot day for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures are forecast to reach 105 degrees. It will be a mostly sunny day.

Sunday will be another hot day, with temperatures above 100 degrees. The forecast high is 103 degrees. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy as well.

Monday will be a cooler day, with temperatures forecast to reach near 98 degrees. There is a chance for rain showers as well.

Tuesday will bring the chance for more rain showers. Temperatures are forecast to reach 96 degrees, a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

