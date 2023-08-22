KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast: More Heat and Elevated Fire Weather Conditions Today

The oppressive heat and elevated fire weather conditions remain the main story today throughout the ArkLaMiss. Fire Weather Warnings remain in effect for areas near and south of the I-20 corridor through this evening due to ongoing heat and dry conditions. The rest of the workweek is expected to be hot, with temperatures Wednesday through Friday coming very close to the all-time high temp in Monroe of 108ºF. The ridge of high pressure currently over us does appear to weaken slightly going into next week, which would help drop our high temperatures into the upper 90s once again.

Today: Mostly sunny skies are expected. High temperatures will top out near 104ºF.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies are expected. High temperatures will fall into the upper 70s.

Tomorrow: More sunshine is in the forecast, with high temperatures rising to near 107ºF.

Thursday: More blazing heat is expected, with lots of sunshine & a few passing clouds possible. High temperatures will top out near 108ºF, which would tie our all-time record high temperature in Monroe.

Friday: A few passing clouds will be possible throughout the day, otherwise, expect lots of sunshine. High temperatures will top out near 107ºF.

Saturday: More sunshine is expected with a few passing clouds possible. High temperatures will reach the mid 100s.

Sunday: More sunshine is expected with a few passing clouds possible. High temperatures will cool down slightly, reaching the low 100s.

Monday: More sunshine is expected with a few passing clouds possible. High temperatures will be even cooler, topping out in the upper 90s.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.