Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Grambling State University fundraising event in Monroe

Local Grambling State University alumni is hosting a fundraising event.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There is a fundraising event for a local historical college, and Ezzard Burton, the President of the Monroe-Ouachita chapter of Grambling State University national alumni association joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss the event.

It’s the 21st annual evening with GSU athletic department and it will be this Thursday, August 24th at 6 p.m. at the Monroe Civic Center. Tickets are $15 and all proceeds will go to the GSU athletic department. Burton says there will also be door prizes and a silent auction.

Burton also says the event will be full of fun and networking. He also says the 1st 150 to show up at the event will receive free appetizers from Texas Roadhouse.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image
Early morning crash kills Simsboro woman
Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office needs help finding missing person, Zachary David Cole.
Police need help finding a missing Ouachita Parish man
Former City of Monroe mayor Jamie Mayo says he will announce a run for election.
Former Monroe Mayor, Jamie Mayo, to announce his candidacy for Monroe mayor
Purdy was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.
Monroe man accused of pulling handgun out on victim, threatening to kill them
Police lights generic
Weekend shooting in Ferriday leaves 1 juvenile wounded, 2 arrested

Latest News

The Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo has two new groups of capuchin monkeys.
Zoo Buddy: Capuchin Monkeys!
Attorney Ben Crump has announced he will be calling for federal civil rights charges to be made...
Attorney calls for federal civil rights charges in killing of Ronald Greene
Grambling State University fundraising event in Monroe
Grambling State University fundraising event in Monroe
Lane closure generic
La DOTD announces emergency lane closure on US 165