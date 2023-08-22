Grambling State University fundraising event in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There is a fundraising event for a local historical college, and Ezzard Burton, the President of the Monroe-Ouachita chapter of Grambling State University national alumni association joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss the event.

It’s the 21st annual evening with GSU athletic department and it will be this Thursday, August 24th at 6 p.m. at the Monroe Civic Center. Tickets are $15 and all proceeds will go to the GSU athletic department. Burton says there will also be door prizes and a silent auction.

Burton also says the event will be full of fun and networking. He also says the 1st 150 to show up at the event will receive free appetizers from Texas Roadhouse.

