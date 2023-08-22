Entergy announces road closures in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Entergy has announced the closure of several roads in Monroe on August 22 and 23. Entergy crews will be conducting work on these roadways.

White St., between Sherrouse St. and S College Ave. and Darbonne St., between White St. and Pippen St. will be closed August 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and August 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Entergy says homeowners in this area will still be allowed access.

If you have any questions about the road closures, contact Customer Service Manager Amanda Hatten Edge at (318)-329-5476.

