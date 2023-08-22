Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Entergy announces road closures in Monroe

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Entergy has announced the closure of several roads in Monroe on August 22 and 23. Entergy crews will be conducting work on these roadways.

White St., between Sherrouse St. and S College Ave. and Darbonne St., between White St. and Pippen St. will be closed August 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and August 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Entergy says homeowners in this area will still be allowed access.

If you have any questions about the road closures, contact Customer Service Manager Amanda Hatten Edge at (318)-329-5476.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image
Early morning crash kills Simsboro woman
Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office needs help finding missing person, Zachary David Cole.
Police need help finding a missing Ouachita Parish man
Former City of Monroe mayor Jamie Mayo says he will announce a run for election.
Former Monroe Mayor, Jamie Mayo, to announce his candidacy for Monroe mayor
Purdy was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.
Monroe man accused of pulling handgun out on victim, threatening to kill them
High school football is back in action in the Mid-South
Monroe city schools and Rapides Parish win ruling against the LHSAA

Latest News

A body found in a vehicle at the Prien Lake Mall had been in the SUV for about a month,...
Sheriff: Man drives around with body in SUV for 30 days
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 8/22
File Graphic
Burn ban issued for Ashley County
La DOTD advises motorists to avoid actions that start roadside fires during statewide burn ban