CPSO teams up with surrounding law enforcement agencies to lower juvenile crimes

FERRIDAY, La. (KNOE) - The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is combating crime by working with surrounding law enforcement agencies.

The sheriff’s office says they see the number of teens committing crimes on the rise in Concordia Parish. The office is working with its neighboring agencies to help lower the number of crimes in other communities.

“The police - we have to think differently. We have to work together as a team, and that’s what this intel meeting is about,” said CPSO sheriff David Hedrick, Jr. “To make our parishes safer - You know, when the parishes are safer, the businesses flourish better. Businesses want to come here and establish themselves. It’s just better for everybody - better for the citizens.”

According to the sheriff’s office, so far in Aug. 2023 in Concordia Parish, two juveniles were arrested for possessing multiple illegal weapons during a traffic stop and two teens are facing attempted murder charges. In addition, teens were involved in an ambush-style double murder a couple of weeks ago in Adams County, Miss.

Concordia Parish officials say during the upcoming intelligence meeting, they want to combine resources with nearby agencies to decrease violent crime among juveniles.

“The uptick in the juvenile crimes - that’s going to be one of the main focuses,” said Hedrick. “Of course, you know it’s always anything dealing with... we’re real big on our juveniles; taking care of and protecting our kids; our young children who can’t protect themselves; our elderly... anything that’s going to affect your normal course of life.”

The sheriff’s office is leading an intelligence meeting on Aug. 23, 2023, at 9 a.m. at CPSO’s Administration and Community Justice Center in Ferriday to discuss ways to lower juvenile crimes. Major Greg Jackson will lead the meeting, according to the sheriff’s office. All local law enforcement agencies are invited to attend. The meeting is open to the public.

