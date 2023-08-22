Attorney calls for federal civil rights charges in killing of Ronald Greene

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Attorney Ben Crump has announced he will be calling for federal civil rights charges to be made in the killing of Ronald Greene. Crump, along with Greene’s family, will be holding a news conference on Tuesday, August 22 at 11:30 a.m. following the court hearing.

The hearing and news conference will be held at the Union Parish Courthouse.

Ronald Greene died on May 10, 2019, following an arrest by Louisiana law enforcement officers. Body-camera footage of the incident, which State Police withheld for two years, shows the troopers beating, choking, stunning and dragging Greene before leaving him shackled in a prone position for at least nine minutes and failing to render aid. He was dead when paramedics arrived on the scene, according to testimony given to a Louisiana House of Representatives committee that investigated the alleged cover-up.

Authorities initially told Greene’s family he died in a crash following a lengthy police pursuit — a narrative the family rejected and that was questioned even by an emergency room doctor after Greene’s bruised and battered body arrived at the hospital. Still, a coroner’s report listed the cause of death as a motor vehicle accident, while a state police crash report omitted any mention of troopers even using force in Greene’s arrest. And 462 days would pass before state police began an internal investigation into the troopers involved.

