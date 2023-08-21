Advertise
Weekend shooting in Ferriday leaves 1 juvenile wounded, 2 arrested

Two juveniles were arrested after another juvenile was shot on Saturday afternoon, August 19, 2023. The shooting occurred along Mickey Gilley Ave.
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FERRIDAY, La. (KNOE) - Two juveniles aged 14 and 16 were arrested after another juvenile was shot on Saturday afternoon, August 19, 2023. The shooting occurred along Mickey Gilley Ave. and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Ferriday, La.

Ferriday Police Department and Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office worked together on this case. Ferriday officers received a call about shots fired and began canvassing the area when they were told by witnesses on the scene that a person was struck and being transported to Trinity Hospital for treatment. Upon arrival at the hospital, officers learned the victim was a 16-year-old being treated for two gunshot wounds.

Officers at the scene of the shooting recovered several shell casings and a 9mm handgun that was left in the area. An AR15 rifle and a .380 caliber pistol were also recovered.

An investigation by FPD resulted in the arrest of two juveniles for the shooting. FPD says both were arrested and booked for two counts of attempted second-degree murder, attempted robbery, illegal use of weapons and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

FPD says the attempted second-degree murder charges could be upgraded to attempted first-degree murder. They also say more arrests are pending.

Crime in the ArkLaMiss

