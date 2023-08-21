Trial underway for man accused of killing 3 girls while driving drunk in Lafourche

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A trial will get underway in Lafourche Parish for a man accused of killing three Nicholls State students while allegedly driving drunk.

Joey Clement faces vehicular homicide and his fourth DWI.

The crash happened in November 2021 while the three girls were on their way home from a birthday dinner.

State police say that Clement, driving northbound on Highway 20, crossed the center line and hit the girls’ SUV head-on, causing both vehicles burst into flames.

All three girls, who graduated from Hahnville High and had just begun their freshman year at Nicholls, were pronounced dead on the scene.

The trial is expected to start this morning at 9 a.m. at the Lafourche Parish Courthouse.

