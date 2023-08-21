Advertise
Richland Parish Sheriff’s Department to host free hunting class

What you should know for the 2023 Deer Hunting Season
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Department is hosting a three-day Hunter’s Education Class at Mangham High School and Start Elementary School.

The classes at Mangham High School will take place on Aug. 25, 26, and 27 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The classes at Start Elementary School will take place on Aug. 28, 29, and 30 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The classes will cover firearm and hunting safety, wildlife management principles, ethics, game identification, and outdoor survival.

Firearms and ammunition will be provided for attendees. The class is free.

Students but be at least 10 years old or older and attend all three nights of class to receive credit.

For more information or to register for the class visit Louisiana Outdoors’ website.

