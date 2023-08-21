Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Rayville police investigate alleged gun found in book bag on Rayville High’s campus

Rayville High School, Dec. 9, 2021
Rayville High School, Dec. 9, 2021(KNOE)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAYVILLE, La. (KNOE) - The Rayville Police Department say they received a call from Rayville High School’s assistant principal around 8 a.m. on Monday, August 21, letting them know a gun had been found on campus in a book bag, according to RPD Chief Markus Turner.

Turner says they questioned juveniles about who the gun might belong to. It is unknown who the book bag that the gun was found in belongs to.

There is a person of interest, according to Turner, and questioning of the students is ongoing.

No authorities are on campus as of noon.

WATCH: ArkLaMiss Crime

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe Fire August 20, 2023
Monroe corn field fire reminds residents of dangers of extreme dry conditions
Alexis Gaston
Monroe woman celebrates birthday with giveaway to homeless
PEEP BTS Event
Non-profit organization P.E.E.P. hosts back to school event in Monroe
FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Tropical Storm Hilary swirls northward packing deadly rainfall along Mexico’s Baja coast
Loren Esse is facing charges for his alleged participation in a money laundering scheme. Police...
Scam victim tricked into stealing $200,000 for scammers, police say

Latest News

Police lights generic
Weekend shooting in Ferriday leaves 1 juvenile wounded, 2 arrested
Two juveniles were arrested after another juvenile was shot on Saturday afternoon, August 19,...
Weekend shooting in Ferriday leaves 1 juvenile wounded, 2 arrested
Purdy was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.
Monroe man accused of pulling handgun out on victim, threatening to kill them
Medicaid
Audit: LDH paid millions of dollars on behalf of Medicaid recipients who didn’t appear to live in La.