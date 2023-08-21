Rayville police investigate alleged gun found in book bag on Rayville High’s campus

RAYVILLE, La. (KNOE) - The Rayville Police Department say they received a call from Rayville High School’s assistant principal around 8 a.m. on Monday, August 21, letting them know a gun had been found on campus in a book bag, according to RPD Chief Markus Turner.

Turner says they questioned juveniles about who the gun might belong to. It is unknown who the book bag that the gun was found in belongs to.

There is a person of interest, according to Turner, and questioning of the students is ongoing.

No authorities are on campus as of noon.

