Rayville High School personnel locates gun inside of backpack on campus

By Nina Ghaedi and Kenya Ross
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to the Rayville City Police Department, they received a call from the Assistant Principal of Rayville High School around 8 a.m. stating that a gun was found inside of a backpack on campus.

Students were questioned about who the gun could belong to, according to Police Chief Markus Turner. Police are still searching for the owner.

According to authorities, they have a person of interest, however, students are still being questioned.

