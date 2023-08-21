Advertise
Raising prostate cancer awareness with free screenings

The NELA Cancer Institute is raising prostate cancer awareness by offering free screenings.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Prostate Cancer Awareness Month is approaching, and a local institute is having an event to raise awareness.

The Northeast Louisiana Cancer Institute is hosting its annual Free Prostate Cancer Screenings this weekend in Monroe. The institute’s executive director James Adams joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about the event and the importance of cancer screenings.

The event will be this weekend on Saturday, August 26th from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Adams says before showing up, call their foundation office at (318) 460-1006.

The event is primarily for men above the age of 40 who have not gotten a prostate checkup within the last year. Adams says checkups are important because even healthy men still get positive prostate cancer diagnoses. Adams says many things such as age, family history, and race may heighten the risk.

