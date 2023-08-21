Police need help finding a missing Ouachita Parish man

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department needs help locating missing man, Zachary David Cole.

Cole is a tall white man who is about 5′10″ with dark brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last heard from on Aug. 14, 2023.

Cole is believed to be driving a gray Chevrolet Colorado pick-up truck with Louisiana tags. He is known to travel around the Bawcomville area.

If you have any information on Cole’s whereabouts, please contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 329-1200.

