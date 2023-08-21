Monroe man accused of pulling handgun out on victim, threatening to kill them

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man was arrested on August 20 after allegedly running into a fence and pulling out a gun while threatening to kill someone.

Henry Purdy, 50, allegedly pulled into the victim’s driveway, running into the fence and nearly hitting them, according to arrest records. Purdy got out of the vehicle and allegedly pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun, pointing it at the victim and threatening to kill them.

An officer with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office spoke with witnesses who all gave a statement matching the victim’s statement. The officer said he saw damage to the fence, consistent with the victim’s statement.

The officer said Purdy claimed to not have a gun during the incident.

The driver of the vehicle told the officer that Purdy did have a handgun when getting out of the vehicle but disposed of it before the officer arrived, according to arrest records.

Purdy was arrested on one charge of aggravated assault with a firearm and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.

