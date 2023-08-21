Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Louisiana implements new program for Special Education

Louisiana's Superintendent of Education sent a letter to schools explaining the actions the state will launch to help special education students.
By Dorothea Wilson
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana’s Superintendent of Education sent a letter to schools explaining the actions the state will launch to help special education students. This includes a special education playbook outlining best practices and support systems.

Dr. Cade Brumley said the program is already getting national recognition and will greatly benefit Louisiana’s students.

“Students and families deserve high-quality programming and continuous improvement, and really this is just an opportunity for us to try to get better for those kids and families,” said Brumley.

The program will include a state investigator who will follow up and ensure guidelines are being followed.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe Fire August 20, 2023
Monroe corn field fire reminds residents of dangers of extreme dry conditions
Alexis Gaston
Monroe woman celebrates birthday with giveaway to homeless
Fatal Crash generic image
Early morning crash kills Simsboro woman
Police lights generic
Weekend shooting in Ferriday leaves 1 juvenile wounded, 2 arrested
Purdy was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.
Monroe man accused of pulling handgun out on victim, threatening to kill them

Latest News

Louisiana's Superintendent of Education sent a letter to schools explaining the actions the...
Superintendent of Education Makes Improvements to Curriculum
The city plans to accept a bid of just over $2 million for the Swamp Project, according to the...
Update on Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo Project Bid
Kiroli Park Construction Update
Kiroli Park Construction Update
Rayville High School personnel locates gun inside of backpack on campus
Rayville High School personnel locates gun inside of backpack on campus