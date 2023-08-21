Louisiana implements new program for Special Education

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana’s Superintendent of Education sent a letter to schools explaining the actions the state will launch to help special education students. This includes a special education playbook outlining best practices and support systems.

Dr. Cade Brumley said the program is already getting national recognition and will greatly benefit Louisiana’s students.

“Students and families deserve high-quality programming and continuous improvement, and really this is just an opportunity for us to try to get better for those kids and families,” said Brumley.

The program will include a state investigator who will follow up and ensure guidelines are being followed.

