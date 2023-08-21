Advertise
La DOTD announces multiple bridge lane closures in Winn Parish

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WINN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana of Transportation and Development announced that several bridge lane closures will occur on August 22 and 23. the lane closures are due to ongoing bridge inspections.

August 22, 2023

  • A lane closure will take place on US 84 over LAS Railroad. The bridge is located 3.8 miles east of La 1228 in Winnfield, La.
    • The lane closure will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m.
  • A lane closure will take place on US 84 over Saline Bayou. The bridge is located 1.5 miles east of Jct La 1226.
    • The lane closure will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.

August 23, 2023

  • A lane closure will take place on US 84 over Dudgemona River. The bridge is located 1.59 miles east of US 167 near Joyce, La.
    • The lane closure will begin at 8 a.m. and end aT 4 P.M.

The DOTD says no detours will be needed as there will be one lane open at all times. Motorists should drive with caution while traveling near workers and construction sites.

For additional information, call 511 or visit www.511la.org. You can also monitor the La DOTD website.

