KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: Dangerous Heat and Fire Weather Conditions Through the Week

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: Dangerous Heat and Fire Weather Conditions Through the Week
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Happy Monday! Brace yourself for a dangerously hot week. Temperatures top out near 105 degrees this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. An Excessive Heat Warning is in place across the ArkLaMiss today. Feels-like conditions will be as high as 115 degrees. Stay cool and hydrated throughout the day. There’s also a Fire Weather Warning for locations along and south of I-20, as conditions will be favorable for wildfires to spread. Regardless of where you are, please do not burn anything outdoors! Tonight lows fall into the upper 70s under a clear sky.

The dangerous heat continues Tuesday with highs in the lower 100s. High temperatures remain in the lower 100s throughout the week. Feels-like temperatures will likely exceed 110 degrees each day. Be safe in this extreme heat! The oppressive heat is due to an area of high pressure parked over the region. It will also keep our rain chances low.

