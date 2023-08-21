Advertise
KNOE Monday Evening Forecast: Dangerous Heat and Fire Weather Conditions Through the Week

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
It will be dangerously hot and dry this week for the ArkLaMiss, likely making this week the hottest of the summer for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures will soar into the 100s, with even higher feels like conditions. It will also be very dry, with very limited rain expected for the region through the next 7 days.

Tonight will bring warm and dry conditions with light wind. Temperatures will lower into the upper 70s.

Tuesday will be a hot day for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures are forecast to reach 104 degrees, with feels like temperatures near 110 degrees. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Wednesday will be an even hotter day for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures are forecast to reach 107 degrees, with feels like temperatures above 110 degrees. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Thursday will be even hotter than Wednesday for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures are forecast to reach 108 degrees, approaching the all time high temperature of 109 degrees for Monroe. It will be sunny as well.

Friday will still be hot and humid for the region. Temperatures are forecast to reach 107 degrees. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Saturday will be another toasty day for the region. Temperatures are forecast to reach 107 degrees, with evening higher feels like temperatures. It will be sunny to partly cloudy.

Sunday will still be hot, yet a touch cooler compared to the last few days. Temperatures are forecast to reach 103 degrees. It will be partly cloudy.

Monday will be a cooler but still warm day for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures are forecast to reach 98 degrees. It will partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

