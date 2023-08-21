Former Monroe Mayor, Jamie Mayo, to announce his candidacy for Monroe mayor

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The former City of Monroe mayor, Jamie Mayo, said he will announce his plan to run for re-election as Monroe’s mayor on August 24 at The Tabertorium.

The event will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mayo said the community’s potential has kept him determined.

“I have spent countless hours listening to your concerns, hopes, and dreams for Monroe,” said Mayo. “I have witnessed the challenges we face, but I have also seen the incredible potential that lies within our community. It is this potential that fuels my determination to lead and bring about positive change.”

Mayo criticized how the current mayor, Friday Ellis, handles crime in the city.

“We must make our city safe again. The issue of crime in Monroe cannot be ignored any longer. The current mayor avoids discussing the alarming crime rates at every turn because he knows he has failed you,” said Mayo.

A preview of Mayo’s agenda for voters to consider will be held at the event.

