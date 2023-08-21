Advertise
Entergy announces suspension of disconnects through Sept. 9

(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Entergy announced on Monday, Aug. 21 that they would be suspending all disconnections for the duration of Governor John Bel Edwards’ declared heat emergency through Sept. 9.

Entergy stated that no accounts will be disconnected for non-payment while the emergency is in effect.

The company will continue to work closely with the Louisiana Public Service Commission to monitor updates from the National Weather Service to determine if an additional suspension period is necessary, beyond Sept. 9; at a minimum, will continue suspending disconnects during National Weather Service excessive heat advisories.

For customers struggling to pay their bill, Entergy Louisiana offers a number of payment options, such as level billing, auto-pay and more, as well as tools and programs designed to help customers manage energy usage.

