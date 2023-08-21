Early morning crash kills Simsboro woman

CALHOUN, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly, two-vehicle crash that happened on Monday, Aug. 21, just before 4 a.m. on La. Hwy. 837 near La. Hwy. 151.

The crash killed Patricia Eley, 51, of Simsboro.

LSP says a 2022 Nissan Pathfinder, driven by Jamie Bell, was heading north on La. Hwy. 837 while a 2005 Dodge Ram, driven by Anthony Cappo, was heading south on the same highway. For reasons still unknown, both vehicles crossed the center line and hit each other head-on.

Eley was a passenger in the Nissan and was wearing her seatbelt. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ouachita Parish Coroner’s Office, according to LSP.

Both drivers of the vehicles were wearing their seatbelts and received minor injuries. They were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

LSP says impairment is unknown, but routine toxicology samples were collected and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

“Stay safe on the road by always driving attentively and without impairment,” LSP posted on their FaceBook. “Avoid distractions, such as texting, eating, or using your phone, and remain focused on the task at hand. Also, never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs (prescribed or illicit). Making responsible choices while driving can save lives and prevent tragedies.”

Troop F has investigated 23 deadly crashes so far in 2023, resulting in 26 deaths.

