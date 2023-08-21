Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Chicago-area woman charged with emailing threats to shoot Trump and his son Barron

Former President Donald Trump greets people after announcing he is running for president for...
Former President Donald Trump greets people after announcing he is running for president for the third time at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, as son Barron Trump watches.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal agents arrested a Chicago-area woman Monday on a complaint accusing her of sending emails threatening to shoot former President Donald Trump and his son Barron, according to federal prosecutors and a newly unsealed criminal complaint.

Tracy Marie Fiorenza, 41, was arrested Monday morning on a charge of transmitting threats to kill or injure, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Chicago. The case was filed earlier this month in U.S. District Court in southern Florida but was only unsealed this week.

“I will state that I will shoot Donald Trump Sr. AND Barron Trump straight in the face at any opportunity I get!” Fiorenza said in a May 21 email to the head of an educational institution in the Palm Beach, Florida, area, according to an affidavit accompanying the complaint.

Donald Trump’s primary residence is in Palm Beach.

Fiorenza allegedly wrote a similar email on June 5, saying she would “slam a bullet” into Barron Trump “with his father IN SELF DEFENSE!,” according to the affidavit submitted by a U.S. Secret Service agent.

Neither the headmaster nor the school where the emails were allegedly sent was named in the charging documents.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Fiorenza had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Fiorenza was expected to make an initial court appearance in Chicago Monday and could eventually be transferred to the district court in Florida to answer the charges.

Agents interviewed Fiorenza at the agency’s Chicago field on June 14 — during which she was shown copies of the emails, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit says Fiorenza lives in Plainfield, Illinois, a southwest Chicago suburb.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe Fire August 20, 2023
Monroe corn field fire reminds residents of dangers of extreme dry conditions
Alexis Gaston
Monroe woman celebrates birthday with giveaway to homeless
Fatal Crash generic image
Early morning crash kills Simsboro woman
Police lights generic
Weekend shooting in Ferriday leaves 1 juvenile wounded, 2 arrested
Purdy was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.
Monroe man accused of pulling handgun out on victim, threatening to kill them

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Justice Department objects to Trump’s proposed April 2026 date for DC trial
Data compromises on track to set a new record
State police are investigating a deadly high-speed crash that damaged multiple properties.
Driver killed, car engine ejected into house during crash
FILE - The TikTok logo is seen on a cellphone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston.
Montana asks judge to allow TikTok ban to take effect while legal challenge moves through courts
FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...
Harbaugh informs team he will serve 3-game suspension for NCAA violations, AP sources say