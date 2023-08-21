BBB: Fake life insurance scams

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There is a scam the Federal Trade Commission is warning consumers about, so Jo Ann Deal with the BBB joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss it with the viewers. She says scammers are pretending to be lawyers and authority figures to get people to accept life insurance policies.

Deal says the person would contact you, informing you that you have the same last name as a deceased person with no heirs, and try to get you to collect a life insurance policy from that person.

The way the scam works is, if you go along and accept the life insurance, the scammer will let you keep some of the money. If someone contacts you telling you to do that, Deal says to not respond and turn it in to the authorities.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.