Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Audit: LDH paid millions of dollars on behalf of Medicaid recipients who didn’t appear to live in La.

Medicaid
Medicaid(KWTX)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Legislative Auditors Office released an audit report on Monday, August 21, addressing the process of identifying Medicaid recipients who no longer live in Louisiana.

According to the audit report, the Louisiana Department of Health paid out millions of dollars over a period of several years to cover people who did not appear to live in Louisiana or had a driver’s license from another state.

The money was paid to Managed Care Entities (MCEs) for the funds to be administered to Medicaid recipients, the audit report states.

According to the audit, LDH paid about $3 million to cover 380 Medicaid beneficiaries who were identified as living outside of Louisiana by LDH’s own eligibility system. The payments were made between June 2019 and February 2023, the audit found.

One example in the audit report revealed a Medicaid recipient’s address was changed to a Texas location in LDH’s eligibility system in 2019. Despite the address change, LDH paid $80,538 to MCEs on behalf of the recipient between May 2019 and February 2023, according to the audit. The Medicaid recipient never actually received any services from Medicaid, the audit stated.

The audit also found that LDH paid about $109.5 million to cover 13,391 Medicaid beneficiaries who obtained a driver’s license in another state. According to the audit, the money was paid out between September 2016 and February 2023.

The audit report revealed that one Medicaid recipient obtained a driver’s license in New York in October 2015. Despite that, LDH paid $102,543 to MCEs on behalf of the recipient between December 2017 and February 2023, the audit stated. The recipient did not receive any services from Medicaid.

According to the audit report, LDH could do better with its eligibility process by utilizing data to identify Medicaid recipients who are enrolled in Louisiana’s Medicaid program but only receive services from out-of-state providers.

To read the full audit report, click here.

LDH had the below response to the audit report:

LDH audit response
LDH audit response(Louisiana Legislative Auditor)
LDH audit response
LDH audit response(Louisiana Legislative Auditor)
LDH audit response
LDH audit response(Louisiana Legislative Auditor)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe Fire August 20, 2023
Monroe corn field fire reminds residents of dangers of extreme dry conditions
Alexis Gaston
Monroe woman celebrates birthday with giveaway to homeless
PEEP BTS Event
Non-profit organization P.E.E.P. hosts back to school event in Monroe
FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Tropical Storm Hilary swirls northward packing deadly rainfall along Mexico’s Baja coast
A football coach who found himself without a job after holding prayers on the field returned to...
School reinstates football coach who lost his job after praying on field

Latest News

NELA water system boil advisories, updated 8/21
People are losing money to scammers more than ever before. Jo Ann Deal with the Better Business...
BBB: Fake life insurance scams
Prostate Cancer Awareness Month is approaching, and a local institute is having an event to...
Raising prostate cancer awareness with free screenings
Jo Ann Deal joins Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about fake life insurance scams.
BBB: Fake life insurance scams