Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

3 die in listeria outbreak; authorities blame milkshake machine at Washington state eatery

FILE - Frugals locations have shut down their milkshake machines for testing after an outbreak...
FILE - Frugals locations have shut down their milkshake machines for testing after an outbreak of listeria traced back to milkshakes served at one of the restaurants.(Source: KOMO/CNN)
By KOMO staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (KOMO) -Three people are dead after a listeria outbreak at a Frugals restaurant in Tacoma, Washington.

The state health department said another six people required hospitalization after drinking milkshakes from the restaurant.

Investigators said they used genetic fingerprinting to link the bacteria that made people sick to the shake machine.

They said it wasn’t properly cleaned.

Officials said listeria usually doesn’t make people seriously ill, but it can be dangerous for certain at-risk groups.

The health department says no other Frugals are affected, but the chain is shutting down and testing all milkshake machines just to be sure.

Copyright 2023 KOMO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe Fire August 20, 2023
Monroe corn field fire reminds residents of dangers of extreme dry conditions
Alexis Gaston
Monroe woman celebrates birthday with giveaway to homeless
PEEP BTS Event
Non-profit organization P.E.E.P. hosts back to school event in Monroe
FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Tropical Storm Hilary swirls northward packing deadly rainfall along Mexico’s Baja coast
Loren Esse is facing charges for his alleged participation in a money laundering scheme. Police...
Scam victim tricked into stealing $200,000 for scammers, police say

Latest News

A stack of the latest weekly edition of the Marion County Record sits in the back of the...
The initial online search spurring a raid on a Kansas paper was legal, a state agency says
FILE - A report on women serving in the U.S. Army Special Operations found a challenging...
Female soldiers in Army special operations face rampant sexism and harassment, military report says
A motorist walks out to remove belongings from his vehicle after becoming stuck in a flooded...
Post-Tropical Storm Hilary pushes into Nevada after drenching Southern California
When hazing and other things go wrong at fraternity chapters, the national organizations...
Hazed and Excused: Some national fraternities shift financial responsibility in hazing deaths through self-created insurance system
Fraternity executives often push oversight and blame to local chapters. Reporter: Joce Sterman,...
Hazed and Excused: Insurance