Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

16 people taken to hospital for heat-related illness during Snoop Dogg concert

Dozens of fans at a Snoop Dogg concert in Texas needed medical treatment for heat-related...
Dozens of fans at a Snoop Dogg concert in Texas needed medical treatment for heat-related illness, and 16 of them were taken to the hospital.(ZUMA Press)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (CNN) – In Texas, 16 people were taken to the hospital with heat-related illnesses during a Snoop Dogg concert.

It happened on Saturday in the Woodlands, just north of Houston.

The venue was outdoors, and temperatures were in the triple digits.

Officials with Montgomery County Hospitals said 35 people were treated by medical professionals.

All of those who were treated are reported to be in stable condition.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe Fire August 20, 2023
Monroe corn field fire reminds residents of dangers of extreme dry conditions
Alexis Gaston
Monroe woman celebrates birthday with giveaway to homeless
PEEP BTS Event
Non-profit organization P.E.E.P. hosts back to school event in Monroe
FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Tropical Storm Hilary swirls northward packing deadly rainfall along Mexico’s Baja coast
Loren Esse is facing charges for his alleged participation in a money laundering scheme. Police...
Scam victim tricked into stealing $200,000 for scammers, police say

Latest News

A stack of the latest weekly edition of the Marion County Record sits in the back of the...
The initial online search spurring a raid on a Kansas paper was legal, a state agency says
FILE - A report on women serving in the U.S. Army Special Operations found a challenging...
Female soldiers in Army special operations face rampant sexism and harassment, military report says
A motorist walks out to remove belongings from his vehicle after becoming stuck in a flooded...
Post-Tropical Storm Hilary pushes into Nevada after drenching Southern California
When hazing and other things go wrong at fraternity chapters, the national organizations...
Hazed and Excused: Some national fraternities shift financial responsibility in hazing deaths through self-created insurance system
Fraternity executives often push oversight and blame to local chapters. Reporter: Joce Sterman,...
Hazed and Excused: Insurance