Monroe woman celebrates birthday with giveaway to homeless

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Unlike most people who celebrate their birthday, Alexis Gatson had another idea in mind. Gatson celebrated her 43rd birthday by providing food and clothing to those in need around the area.

Food and clothing were donated by Gatson’s family, friends, and church members.

“God just placed people in my heart,” Gatson said. “He placed people in my path to help along the way.”

She said she hopes her birthday celebration inspires others to give back to the community.

