Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Monroe woman celebrates birthday with giveaway to homeless

By Destiny Beasley
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Unlike most people who celebrate their birthday, Alexis Gatson had another idea in mind. Gatson celebrated her 43rd birthday by providing food and clothing to those in need around the area.

Food and clothing were donated by Gatson’s family, friends, and church members.

“God just placed people in my heart,” Gatson said. “He placed people in my path to help along the way.”

She said she hopes her birthday celebration inspires others to give back to the community.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiery crash kills two Rayville children, injures mother and sibling
Liam, the son of fallen officer Cpl. Shawn Kelly with the Denham Springs Police Department,...
Fallen officer’s department shows up to celebrate his son’s first day of kindergarten
The wildfire broke out Friday afternoon on August 18.
Another wildfire contained in Sabine Parish; no homes damaged
Officials expect I-65 to be closed until around 11 p.m. Thursday.
Union Parish Highway 2 is closed; power lines are being repaired
This satellite image taken at 10:50am EDT on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, and provided by the...
NFL monitoring Hurricane Hilary’s potential threat to Saints-Chargers game

Latest News

PEEP BTS Event
Non-profit organization P.E.E.P. hosts back to school event in Monroe
Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) was arrested Friday night in Southern California, according...
Saints’ Jimmy Graham arrested in California, team cites ‘medical episode’
Branded BBQ's nachos are a great item to feed your soul.
Feed Your Soul: Branded BBQ
The wildfire broke out Friday afternoon on August 18.
Another wildfire contained in Sabine Parish; no homes damaged