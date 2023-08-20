Monroe corn field fire reminds residents of dangers of extreme dry conditions

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Fire and Ouachita Parish Fire crew responded to a corn field fire on Buckhorn Bend Loop Rd. on August 18. Russell Hayes, who was working in the area, assisted with his bulldozer allowing to get the incident under control.

Monroe Fire Department posted Thursday on Facebook, reminding local residents to be cautious of the extreme dry conditions.

Louisiana is currently under a statewide burn ban. Violation of the order can result into the responsible individual being fined.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.