Louisiana Tech to host statue unveiling for Sarah and A.L. Williams Champions Plaza

By De’Vante Martin
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech University announced that the ribbon-cutting and statue unveiling for the Sarah and A.L. Williams Champions Plaza will take place on August 25.

The event will start at 6 p.m. in the Thomas Assembly Center and is free to the public.

Terry Bradshaw, Karl Malone, Kim Mulkey, Willie Roaf, Teresa Weatherspoon, and the family of Fred Deanwill are expected to be in attendance.

