Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Non-profit organization P.E.E.P. hosts back to school event in Monroe

Stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather, and sports on KNOE!
By De’Vante Martin
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Non-profit organization P.E.E.P. Inc. hosted their annual back to school event in Monroe Saturday morning. A backpack and school supply giveaway were held, and haircuts were provided by Elite Fadez barbershop owner Harry Brown and barber of the shop.

This year Carver Elementary is the adopted school for the PEEP, and some faculty members were in attendance for the event.

President of the organization, Kenneth Wilson, has held this event and many others for over 25 years and it has grown each year.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liam, the son of fallen officer Cpl. Shawn Kelly with the Denham Springs Police Department,...
Fallen officer’s department shows up to celebrate his son’s first day of kindergarten
Fiery crash kills two Rayville children, injures mother and sibling
The wildfire broke out Friday afternoon on August 18.
Another wildfire contained in Sabine Parish; no homes damaged
This satellite image taken at 10:50am EDT on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, and provided by the...
NFL monitoring Hurricane Hilary’s potential threat to Saints-Chargers game
Officials expect I-65 to be closed until around 11 p.m. Thursday.
Union Parish Highway 2 is closed; power lines are being repaired

Latest News

Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) was arrested Friday night in Southern California, according...
Saints’ Jimmy Graham arrested in California, team cites ‘medical episode’
Branded BBQ's nachos are a great item to feed your soul.
Feed Your Soul: Branded BBQ
The wildfire broke out Friday afternoon on August 18.
Another wildfire contained in Sabine Parish; no homes damaged
Clemency Hearing Set for Winthrop Eaton
A clemency hearing has been set for Winthrop Eaton