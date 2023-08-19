Non-profit organization P.E.E.P. hosts back to school event in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Non-profit organization P.E.E.P. Inc. hosted their annual back to school event in Monroe Saturday morning. A backpack and school supply giveaway were held, and haircuts were provided by Elite Fadez barbershop owner Harry Brown and barber of the shop.

This year Carver Elementary is the adopted school for the PEEP, and some faculty members were in attendance for the event.

President of the organization, Kenneth Wilson, has held this event and many others for over 25 years and it has grown each year.

