Louisiana Tech’s Marquis Crosby ruled out for season opener

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Head Coach Sonny Cumbie announced today that running back Marquis Crosby will not play in Louisiana Tech’s season opener against FIU due to injury. Crosby led the Bulldogs last season with 918 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Miami of Ohio transfer running back Tyre Shelton is listed as questionable.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.