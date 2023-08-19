KNOE Friday Night Forecast: Triple-Digit Heat Returns + Fire Danger Increases

We have broken another high-temperature record in Monroe this afternoon. We hit 105ºF, which breaks the previous record of 104ºF set back in 1936. This means that we have broken 4 high temperature records this summer, and have tied 2 previous records. The heat is expected to continue to ramp up, with little to no relief in sight over the next seven days. Make sure to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks indoors or in the shade, and check your car for kids and pets before you lock it. In addition to the heat, low relative humidity values are allowing conditions to be more favorable for wildfires to spread. Please refrain from open-air, outdoor burning as a statewide burn ban remains active for the state of Louisiana.

Tonight: Clear skies are expected overnight. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 70s.

Saturday: More sunshine is expected areawide. Afternoon highs will top out near 105ºF.

Sunday: Abundant sunshine is expected. Afternoon highs will climb to near 105ºF.

Monday: Sunny skies are expected. High temperatures will top out near 104ºF.

Tuesday: Sunny skies are expected. High temperatures will top out near 105ºF.

Wednesday: More sunshine is in the forecast. High temperatures will be slightly hotter, topping out near 106ºF.

Thursday: More sunshine is in the forecast. High temperatures will be slightly hotter, topping out near 107ºF.

