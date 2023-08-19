Feed Your Soul: Branded BBQ

WISNER, La. (KNOE) - In Wisner, there is a limited selection when it comes to restaurants, thankfully, one of them is Branded BBQ. The owner, Wade Miller, makes sure people enjoy what they get at his shop, and he is particular about what he serves.

“It’s got my name on it when it leaves here. It’s literally got my brand on it when it leaves here. If it isn’t right, I’m not putting it across that counter,” said Miller.

Miller has had that mentality since his father instilled it in him when he was a kid.

“If you’re gonna do it, bless God. Do it right, or don’t do it at all. He always told me if you’re gonna do it be the best at it,” said Miller.

His grandmother even made sure to teach him how to make his favorite breakfast.

“My grandmother was like, you know what you want to do it, you about to learn how to do it right,” said Miller.

And that attitude is why his barbecue is one people have been coming back for.

“When I tell you what’s so good, you could tell it was slow cook,“ said Jamie Johnson, a regular at Branded BBQ. ”I had the brisket sandwich. And before I finished it, ordered me another one.”

