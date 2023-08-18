Union Parish Highway 2 is closed; power lines are being repaired

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, Highway 2 East at Terral Island Road is closed due to broken power lines being repaired.

According to the Claiborne Electric Cooperative’s Facebook page, a tractor-trailer broke a 65 foot pole which caused outages in Farmerville.

The CEC is currently working to replace the pole. It is expected to take about four to six hours.

Traffic is being diverted to Ward’s Chapel

We will update this story as more details are given.

