ULM’s annual freshman convocation to take place Wednesday

By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Wednesday, Aug. 23 the University of Louisiana Monroe will hold its annual freshman convocation.

The event will kick off with its traditional parade across the bridge of Fant-Ewing Coliseum at 4:30 p.m.

Freshman will walk across the ULM bridge and end at the Fant-Ewing Coliseum to symbolize the beginning and end of their academic journey where they will eventually receive their degrees at the Coliseum when they graduate.

ULM’s spirit groups and Sound of Today marching band will also join the march.

Although the event focuses on freshman, all students will be able to attend.

ULM President Ron Berry, ULM alumnae Kelsea McCrary, Student Government Association President David Hernandez, and Campus Activities Board President Carlos Moses are expected to speak.

A pep rally, tailgating party, and fireworks show will take place after the convocation.

To view the schedule for the order of events, visit ULM’s website.

