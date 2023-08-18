A new e-gaming lounge is revealed at Louisiana Delta Community College

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Delta Community College have revealed their new e-gaming lounge on the Monroe campus and students couldn’t be happier.

The LDCC E-Sports Adviser, Dennis Aswell, said that the lounge is open to all students.

“Any student enrolled in Louisiana Delta Community College can come in, play games, hang out. Yeah, it’s open for all enrolled students at every campus,” said Aswell. “At the moment, we’re doing Overwatch, League of Legends, Apex Legends, Rocket League, Smash Brothers, and Mario Kart.”

They are currently in the process of forming a competitive e-gaming team.

Mayor Friday Ellis, who attended the ribbon cutting, said they are in the works of getting e-gaming in some of the city’s rec centers as part of a new plan.

To learn more about Louisiana Delta Community College’s e-gaming lounge, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.