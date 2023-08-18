Meeting to be held regarding BCBSLA going from mutual to stock insurance company

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Insurance will hold a public hearing regarding the conversion of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana (BCBSLA) from a mutual insurance company to a stock insurance company.

Going from a mutual to a stock insurance company means BCBSLA would no longer be owned by policyholders but instead would be owned by its shareholders and could be publicly traded or privately held.

“The public hearing is being held to determine if the Plan of Reorganization submitted by BCBSLA serves the best interests of, and is fair and equitable to, its policyholders and members as required by La. R.S. 22:236.4(A),” reads a press release from the LDI.

The hearing was set to happen on August 21-22 but has been rescheduled to October 5-6.

BCBSLA asked for more time to answer concerns in reports submitted by experts the LDI gathered for help in going over the conversion plan. The new date also allows the general public more time to review the reports.

Members of the public may attend the meeting and provide comments or evidence regarding the conversion.

The meeting will be at the Louisiana Department of Insurance, Poydras Building1702 N. Third St., Baton Rouge, LA 70802 at 10 a.m. For those interested in going but cannot make it, a virtual option for attendance is available.

Find more information, including the link to virtually join the meeting, visit the Louisiana Department of Insurance website.

WATCH: KNOE Latest Video

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.