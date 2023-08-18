KNOE Friday Morning Forecast: Triple-Digit Heat Returns to the ArkLamiss

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT
Happy Friday! Thursday was hot, but today will be even hotter. There are Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings in place across the ArkLaMiss. More sunshine can be expected today, with highs near 104 degrees. It will also be more humid, allowing for hotter feels-like conditions. Tonight lows fall into the lower 70s under a clear sky. We’re in for a blazing hot weekend. Temperatures max out in the lower 100s Saturday afternoon. Feels-like temperatures will be around 110 degrees.

Sunday is rinse and repeat with highs in the lower 100s. We hold on to the triple-digit heat heading into next week. It’s imperative that you find ways to stay cool and hydrated! Rain chances are very low in the days ahead. There’s still a statewide Burn Ban in place for Louisiana. Avoid any outdoor burning.

