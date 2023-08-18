Entergy restores previously disconnected electricity amidst extreme heat

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Tuesday, August 15, 2023 was the first day in weeks that temperatures dropped below three digits. Much of Louisiana, including Monroe has been under heat advisories prompting Gov. John Bel Edwards to declare a state of emergency.

Electric companies were urged by state leaders not to disconnect customers for nonpayment when temperatures are dangerously high.

Louisiana Public Service Commissioner, Foster Campbell, said an Entergy customer notified him about a disconnection in his area. According to Campbell, he quickly reached out to Entergy about restoring power.

KNOE spoke with an Entergy representative who said that Entergy was compliant with the pre-set rules stating that customers should not be disconnected in 105 heat indexes. When temperatures reached the low 90s, disconnections commenced.

After a meeting with the Commissioner, Entergy reversed the disconnections and restored power until August 20.

