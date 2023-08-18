Advertise
Delhi School Lockdown Safety

KNOE follows up with authorities after Delhi schools experienced a lockdown.
By Sophia Ridley
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Wednesday, August 16, Delhi Police received a call about a fight that happened at Delhi Highschool. Officers removed one student from the school and as they were driving him home they got another call about shots fired in a neighborhood near the high school.

Due to the close proximity of the gunshots Delhi high school, middle school and elementary school were immediately placed on lockdown. Delhi Police, Richland Parish Sheriffs and Louisiana State Police all arrived on scene to Delhi Highschool. Law enforcement searched the school and did not find a suspect or any weapons. No one was harmed and the lockdown was lifted around 3:45 p.m..

Delhi Police Chief Roy Williams says they are reviewing footage but does not believe there is a threat to the community.

Richland Parish Sheriffs office said the school had participated in active shooter training just two days before school started. This training is referred to as A.L.I.C.E. training (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate.)

Chief Williams said that one of his officers who was first on the scene of Wednesday’s lockdown had participated in A.L.I.C.E. training this summer,

“About twice a year we have training that the Richland Parish Sheriff’s department conducts. They do ALICE training with the schools and we participate with their ALICE training also. They have active shooter training that they have maybe once or twice a year.” said Williams.

They conduct the training at a different school but Delhi High School is the only school in Richland Parish that has two stories which can affect the training for law enforcement because of stairwells.

Chief Williams says he commends both students and staff for doing exactly what they were supposed to do and that although there is always fear in these situations he’s proud of how well they did.

