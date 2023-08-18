A clemency hearing has been set for Winthrop Eaton

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Winthrop Eaton, who was sentenced to death row for the 1985 killing of Reverend Lea Joyner, is now up for a clemency hearing following Governor John Bel Edwards requests for the hearings.

The Board of Pardons has agreed to give 20 of 56 death row inmates a hearing that will potentially change their sentencing from death row to life in prison.

Eaton’s clemency hearing is set for October 13, 2023. The Sheriff’s Association and Fraternal Order of Police are in favor of the death penalty, while Pastor Ben McGehee - the current pastor of the church that Joyner started - believes that life without parole is punishment enough.

“I fully believe that Reverend Lea Joyner would not want her killer to be killed,” said McGehee.

McGehee along with the members of the Lea Joyner Memorial Methodist Church sent a letter to the Board of Clemency in support of Eaton being granted clemency.

