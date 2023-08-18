Advertise
Another wildfire burns in Sabine Parish; residents being evacuated

The wildfire broke out Friday afternoon on August 18.
The wildfire broke out Friday afternoon on August 18.(SPSO)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ZWOLLE, La. (KSLA) - Residents are being evacuated due to another wildfire in Sabine Parish.

A woods fire began Friday afternoon (Aug. 18) east of Zwolle. According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, the fire is located east of Highway 171 between Old Pleasant Hill Road and Highway 120 near Zwolle.

The fire is right behind the new North Sabine Fire Station.

Residents on Thunder Road, Mallard Road, and homes near this area on Highway 120 and Old Pleasant Hill Road are asked to evacuate.

Sheriff’s officer deputies and Zwolle Police Department officers are in the area warning residents.

Just four days prior, the parish saw two wildfires that took hours to be contained. The blazes left at least eight houses destroyed or heavily damaged.

