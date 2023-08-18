Affordable housing tips for college students

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There is no question that college students may run into some trouble when searching for affordable housing.

KNOE spoke with Frank Cordaro, owner of Today’s Reality, to get some tips on how parents and students can team up to find affordable housing.

According to Cordaro, it’s not a bad idea for students to buy or rent a house with the aid of their parents and then rent out the rooms to other students.

To learn more, visit Today’s Reality website or contact their office at (318) 255-8250.

