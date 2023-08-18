Advertise
Affordable housing tips for college students

Owner of Today’s Reality shares his tips for parents and their students
An expert gives tips on how students can get affordable housing.
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There is no question that college students may run into some trouble when searching for affordable housing.

KNOE spoke with Frank Cordaro, owner of Today’s Reality, to get some tips on how parents and students can team up to find affordable housing.

According to Cordaro, it’s not a bad idea for students to buy or rent a house with the aid of their parents and then rent out the rooms to other students.

To learn more, visit Today’s Reality website or contact their office at (318) 255-8250.

