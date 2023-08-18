Adopt a Pet: Ninja!

Kim Taraba with River Cities Humane Society for Cats joined us on the show to introduce us to Ninja.
By Jessica Torricelli
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Ninja! He’s about a year old tabby cat and cuddly as can be. You can meet him at River Cities Humane Society for Cats in Monroe.

For the rest of August, the shelter is lowering the adoption fee to just $70 for one cat and $130 for two. The fee covers their spay/neuter, their microchip, and initial vaccines (excluding rabies).

They’re open Tuesday through Saturday from noon until 6 p.m., and you do not need to make an appointment ahead of time to visit the cats.

You can check the shelter’s Facebook page for details about events, fostering, volunteering, or most-needed donations.

Meet Ninja! He's about a year-old tabby cat who's as cuddly as can be.
