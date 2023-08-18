7 Las Vegas Strip hotels had reports of bed bugs

The hotels include Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood (pictured), Circus Circus, Palazzo, Tropicana, MGM Grand and SAHARA.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (CNN) – Seven well-known hotels on the Las Vegas Strip are being reported for having bed bugs in the past couple years.

That’s according to records from the Southern Nevada Health District that are now public.

The hotels include Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood, Circus Circus, Palazzo, Tropicana, MGM Grand and SAHARA.

Most or all of the facilities have protocols for prevention and treatment of bed bugs and appear to have promptly addressed the problem.

Experts say hotel guests can check for bedbugs by turning off the lights and using a flashlight to inspect beds and sofas.

