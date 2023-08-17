Warrant: Driver responsible for deadly car crash, used drugs, blood alcohol 3 times over legal limit

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman who was arrested in connection to a deadly three-car crash on Plank Road that happened earlier this summer reportedly had a blood alcohol content level three times over the legal limit, along with cocaine and THC in her system.

According to jail records from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Keimaya Aites, 33, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a number of charges including:

1 count of vehicular homicide

1 count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated

1 count of reckless operation of a vehicle

1 count of child passenger restraint system

1 count of security required

2 counts of vehicular negligent injuring

1 count of general speed law

1 count of owner to secure registration

An arrest report reveals the accident took place on June 11, 2023, around 7:30 p.m. in the 6800 block of Plank Road. It involved 3 vehicles: a 2007 Pontiac G6, a 1991 Chevy 1500, and a 2022 Toyota Camry.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, an investigation revealed the Pontiac, driven by Aites, was heading north on Plank Road at a high rate of speed when it hit a curb.

Police said the driver overcorrected and went airborne, landing on the hood of the Chevy truck. The truck then hit the Toyota.

The Pontiac rolled onto its hood, where it rested, police said.

The front passenger riding inside of the Pontiac, identified as Angelina Forrest, 27, was not wearing her seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The back passenger, identified as Aites’ daughter, was not properly restrained in her booster seat and suffered moderate injuries to her face. She was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. The driver of the Chevy was also taken to Our Lady of the Lake with moderate injuries.

Authorities report Aites was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash but was taken to the hospital with severe injuries. Due to the injuries, police were contacted to conduct a blood draw on all of the drivers.

Jail records show because of Aites’ injuries, a blood draw could not be performed and a warrant was written for her medical records.

Once police received the medical records, they discovered Aites had a blood alcohol level of .246% BAC, which is three times over the legal limit.

Arrest documents also reveal Aites’ urine tested positive for THC and cocaine.

A speed calculation was completed and police determined the Pontiac was going about 76 mph at the time Aites lost control of the car. The speed limit is 45 mph in that area of Plank Road, BRPD confirmed.

Detectives also learned Aites did not have any valid insurance or registration on the Pontiac at the time of the crash.

