U.S. Army Corps of Engineers celebrated Founders' Day

By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Aug. 17, 2023
VICKSBURG, Ms. (KNOE) - On August 17, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District celebrated Founders’ Day by inducting distinguished employees at district headquarters.

Barbara Peterson, former Programs Management Branch chief, and Alfred Dulaney, former Visual Information specialist - both retirees - were honored for their years of dedicated service.

Several other employees were also recognized, as well.

The Arkabutla Lake safety emergency team members - Lanny Barfield, James Cumberland, Dalton Hanley, Dakota Kolb, Barrett Lewis, Brian Oliver, Dereck Redwine, Melinda Sisco, and Cory Winders - each received a Civilian Service Achievement Medals.

A Civilian Service Commendation Medal was given to Dam Safety Manager, Mason Jarabica, for his service.

The Modeling, Mapping and Consequences Center (MMC) Award of Excellence was given to Anita Griffin for her contributions to labor and funding needs.

Eight employees also graduated on Founders’ Day, which added to the overall celebration. The graduates - Cody Barfield, Laura Barlow, Jamie Lynn Barnes, Jennifer Brown, Mabry Dye, Resa Holmes, Judy Huell, Richard Jones, Lakenya Thomas-Coleman, Jon Munz - graduated from the Vicksburg District Leadership Program.

The graduating 2023 class also put together a time capsule as a part of a group project. A letter from the 2023 class to the class of 2048, a vintage planimeter used for drafting, a year’s worth of The Current, the district’s employee newsletter, and an original rivet from the nearly 90-year-old Dredge Jadwin where some of the items included in the time capsule.

